"Stormy Hearts" New character posters released [photos]

Pulse Nigeria

Judith Audu has released character posters for her second feature film, "Stormy Hearts," which is set to debut in June. Published: 3 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · Kenneth Okolie in "Stormy Hearts" play. Kenneth Okolie in "Stormy Hearts" …



and more »