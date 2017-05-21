Street Begging by Children UnIslamic, Sultan Declares

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, said on Sunday that street begging by children has no basis in Islam and challenged those engaging in the act to find other means of earning a living.

Abubakar, who is also the President-General of Jema’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) stated this while presiding over the pre-Ramadan meeting of JNI’s Central Committee, held at the JNI headquarters, Kaduna.

According to him, “Almajiri system of begging is not representing Islam and must, therefore, be dissociate from Islam.

“Islam encourages scholarship and entrepreneurship and frowns at laziness and idleness as exemplified by itinerant Almajiri.

He, therefore, attempt must be made to stop the practice of Almajiri system of begging among Muslim faithful,’’ he said.

He noted that hunger and poverty were responsible for children begging on the streets, urging the government, particularly at the state level to prioritise welfare of their citizens to address hunger and poverty.

He also urged state governments to strengthen the institution of ‘Zakkat’ and endowment to address wanton poverty.

The Sultan urged the government at all levels, particularly at the state level to rise to their responsibilities of ensuring welfare of every citizen.

NAN reports that the event is an annual meeting meant to set modalities and guidelines for moon sighting and general Muslims conduct during the holy month.

NAN also reports that prominent traditional rulers and Islamic scholars attended the meeting.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Street Begging by Children UnIslamic, Sultan Declares appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

