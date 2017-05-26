Strike: Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries to invigilate NECO exams in Nasarawa

With its teachers currently on strike, the Nasarawa Government says it has deployed commissioners, permanent secretaries and other management officers to invigilate the National Examination Council (NECO) examinations. The examinations hold between May 25, 2017 and July 25, 2017. “The examination will hold as scheduled; we have made adequate arrangements to ensure it is hitch-free.…

The post Strike: Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries to invigilate NECO exams in Nasarawa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

