Strong Woman! Ruby Suze shares her Mental Health Story

Vlogger Ruby Suze shares her mental healthy story in her new video. She said; This video was recorded at The Breaking The Stigma_Mental Health Event on 9th April 2017. I share my journey through infertility challenges, marriage challenges and motherhood and how these pressures may have contributed to the mental meltdown in June 2016. I’m […]

The post Strong Woman! Ruby Suze shares her Mental Health Story appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

