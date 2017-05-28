Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Structures under high tension lines in Ondo, Ekiti to go — BEDC – Vanguard

Posted on May 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Structures under high tension lines in Ondo, Ekiti to go — BEDC
Vanguard
Structures built under the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) high tension lines in Ondo and Ekiti states are to be demolished forthwith as part of the company's measures against electrocution. Speaking in Akure, the company's Chief State
Electricity: BEDC Allocation Grossly InadequateTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.