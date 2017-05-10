Student taken to prison for looking too much like Messi

An Iranian student had to be taken to a police station at the weekend – because he looks too much like Lionel Messi.

So many people in the city of Hamaden wanted a picture with Reza Parastesh that police took him to the station and impounded his car to stop the chaos.

The fuss started a few months ago when the Messi lookalike’s dad made him pose in a number 10 Barcelona shirt.

The 25-year-old soon started cutting his hair and grooming his beard like the Argentina forward.

Parastesh soon finds himself constantly being asked for photos in his hometown of Hameden, Iran.

“Now people really see me as the Iranian Messi and want me to mimic everything he does. When I show up somewhere, people are really shocked.

“I’m really happy that seeing me makes them happy and this happiness gives me a lot of energy,” he said.

Parastesh is fully booked with media interviews and has even landed modelling contracts.

He also says that he is working on some football tricks so he can play the role better.

The post Student taken to prison for looking too much like Messi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

