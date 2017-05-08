Pages Navigation Menu

Messi’s lookalike almost jailed for disrupting public – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports


Messi's lookalike almost jailed for disrupting public
Iranian student Reza Parastesh looks so much like his sporting hero Lionel Messi that it almost landed him in jail for disrupting public order this week. Reza Parastesh and Messi. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. So many people came out to take …
