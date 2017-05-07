Pages Navigation Menu

Students loan scheme in limbo

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Education, News, Uganda | 0 comments

Education minister Janet Museveni.

The government students’ loan scheme for the financial year 2017/2018 may not have any beneficiaries after the ministry of finance could not avail funds to the ministry of education for the scheme.

The Minister for Education and Sport Janet Museveni told the parliament committee on education and the sports that the required Shs5.4bn needed for the scheme was not available although engagements with the finance ministry were ongoing.

Janet told MPs that the ministry managed to recover Shs2bn from students who had completed their three year science courses.

However the sh2bn will go towards clearing outstanding contractual obligations that are key to the sustainability of the scheme.

The MPs tasked the ministry to look for all ways of funding the scheme so as not to jeopardise the education of poor students especially at university level. The MPs also queried ministry officials on their continued support of students in private universities when those in government universities were not adequately supported.

