Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Students spend more money a year than the average South African — marketing agency – Mail & Guardian

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Students spend more money a year than the average South African — marketing agency
Mail & Guardian
Students spend more money a month than the average South African, according to a report by marketing agency Student Village. The report, titled A Brand Me Generation, Buying Experiences, tracked 3 249 students' spending behaviour in 2017 to learn what …
Students today are 'saving to look good and make memories'Times LIVE
Where the students of 2017 are spending their moneyMedia Update

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.