Sturridge Scores First Goal Since January As Liverpool Move Into Third Place

Liverpool beat West Ham at London Stadium to move back into third place as striker Daniel Sturridge scored his first goal since January. Philippe Coutinho’s sublime pass on the half-hour mark cut open the Hammers defence and picked out an unmarked Sturridge who went around goalkeeper Adrian before slotting home. The Brazilian then scored two…

