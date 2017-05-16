Stylish BellaNaijarian Living in Philadelphia? Represent us at the ZAZAII & ZUVAA Trunkshow Tour & Win a $100 Coupon

Popular Nigerian fashion department store, ZAZAII is currently partnering with ZUVAA for a pop-up trunk show tour in over ten cities in the United States this year. The tour kicked off in April and we gave an opportunity to a BellaNaijarian to represent us at the trunk show in Atlanta! This is truly an exceptional tour and it’s […]

The post Stylish BellaNaijarian Living in Philadelphia? Represent us at the ZAZAII & ZUVAA Trunkshow Tour & Win a $100 Coupon appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

