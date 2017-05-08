Subscribe To FG’s Savings Bond, DG Tells Nigerians – The Tide
The Nation Newspaper
Subscribe To FG's Savings Bond, DG Tells Nigerians
The Tide
The Director-General of debt Management Office (DMO), Mr Abraham Nwankwo, has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the new Federal Government's Savings Bond (FGNSB) for their benefit. Nwankwo made the call during a grassroots advocacy and …
Savings Bond raises hope for grassroots investments
