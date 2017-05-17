SUCCESS RECIPE: Make your words count-make your life count!

By UDEME ARCHIBONG

“Once upon a time an old man spread rumors that his young neighbor was a thief. As a result, the young man was arrested. Days later the young man was proven innocent. After he was released, he sued the old man for wrongly accusing him. In court the old man told the judge: “They were just comments; they were not meant to harm anyone.” The judge, before passing the sentence on the case, told the old man: “Write all the things you said about him on a piece of paper: Cut them up, and on the way home, throw the pieces of paper out. Tomorrow, come back to hear the sentence.

The next day, the judge told the old man: “Before receiving the statement, you will have to go out and gather all the pieces of paper that you threw out yesterday!”

The old man said: I can’t do that! The wind spread them and I won’t know where to find them.”

The judge then replied: “The same way simple comments may destroy the honor of a man to such an extent that one is not able to fix it. If you can’t speak well of someone, then don’t say anything.”

You can’t get back words; it spreads far too wide beyond your reach and it reaches far too deeply into the recesses of the heart beyond your control.

To make your words count you have to know the right things to talk about; when to talk; how to talk and when to keep silent or when not to talk.

A critical spirit leads to mental clutter that distorts outlook or perspective in life. One thing I have learnt in life is to mind my business. Until you mind your business you can never be the cynosure of all eyes. If you are petty your life can’t be pretty. A critical spirit, a backbiter, a gossip and a dispenser of discord are the mark of small-minded people. Mind your business; run your race. Unless you learn to run your race, you will rut in the race. Life is like a mirror. Life reflects back to you your thoughts, words and deeds.

Badmouthing people only makes your destiny stink. Ruining someone’s reputation only repels success out of your destiny. When you allow yourself to spread unfounded rumor your life becomes ravished with contempt. When you talk-down on someone; life will never take you up. We cannot agree with everybody. However, we must learn to respect and accept our differences before we can be a difference maker. Until you recognize the right other people have in living their lives according to their terms, you will never rise in the world. When you write people off; life writes you out of the success parade.

When things do not go our way as we had expected, do we praise our way through or do we murmur through. When you murmur life will give you something to mourn over. When you are grateful life will give you something to be praiseful for. When you grumble life will give you something to groan about. Never complain about your life because you can create the life you want to lead. People who live life by default complain; people who live life by design take responsibility. You can either complain or create. You can either complain or change. You can either complain or accept. Complain always contend against taking action.

Complaining always produces victims. Gratitude and responsibility birth victors.

I AM GOSSIP

My name is gossip.

I have no respect for justice.

I maim without killing. I break hearts and ruin lives.

I am cunning, malicious and gather strength with age.

The more I am quoted, the more I am believed.

I flourish at every level of society.

My victims are helpless.

They cannot protect themselves against me because I have no name and no face.

To track me down is impossible. The harder you try, the more elusive I become.

I am nobody’s friend.

Once I tarnish a reputation, it is never the same.

I topple governments and wreck marriages. I ruin careers and cause sleepless nights, heartaches and indigestion.

I spawn suspicion and generate grief.

I make innocent people cry in their pillows. Even my name hisses.

I am called GOSSIP, office gossip-shop gossip-party gossip-telephone gossip. I make headlines and headaches. REMEMBER, when you repeat a story, ask yourself: Is it true? Is it fair? Is it necessary? If not, do not repeat it. KEEP QUIET! ”

Gossip is like a raging fire that transports destruction across borders. Gossip saps the beauty out of life. A slanderer slanders destinies with the trap of words. Fault-finding, gossiping, spreading of rumors, tale-bearing are destiny trappers that trample down progress in life into extinction.

Words filled with criticism crushes relationship and life. Words filled fault-finding leaves a life faulty and if persisted in eventually breaks down life. Words of encouragement gives people the courage to face life with enthusiasm. When you praise people you raise them to a higher level of energy. When you habitually compliment people you become ripe to receive commendations for raises from life’s treasured storehouse.

Harping on people’s faults handicaps you from life’s race. Deceitful words breed a disgustful destiny. When you expunge negativity from your vocabulary you purge your destiny from negativity.

Speak no evil; speak no hurtful words; engage not in idle chatter and above all speak the truth in love and always make your words count. We will never gain mastery over life if we do not gain mastery over our mouth and we will never gain mastery over our mouth if we do not gain mastery over our minds. We say what we think and we get what we say. Think truly; talk truly; live truly; and you will gain the freedom in which only truth gives. Think innocently and when you speak, speak kindly and the fruits of your gracious acts will recreate your world into an amazing splendor of beauty.

