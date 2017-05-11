SUCCESS RECIPE: The power of words(3)

By UDEME ARCHIBONG

“One of the most important ways of inspiring yourself is to talk to yourself. Actually the most important conversations you will have all day long are the ones you have with yourself. The most important opinion you have is the opinion you have of yourself. You can take control by directing your self-talk in a very positive way. The critical key to all success is understanding that you can have everything in life you want if you’ll just help enough other people get what they want.”

ZIG ZIGLAR

Two men are told by doctors that they have prostate cancer and are given two years to live. One of the men accepts the doctors’ report and begins to wind-up his affairs in preparation to die in the next two years.

However, the other man communicates to himself that he cannot die of prostate cancer that he has so much impact to make in the world and cannot afford to leave the stage of life at the time. In fact, he tells himself; “I will beat this; I am more than this; I will beat this at the cellular level”. He listened to healing tapes and meditates on the words. He went to every person he knew that had conquered cancer to hear their testimony.

He went on to host the highest rated cancer syndicated talk show in the world. It’s over ten years and still counting; Les Brown is still alive whole and hearty-cancer free and is accomplishing his dreams like never before.

Two men graduate from the university and get employed but lose their jobs eight consecutive times. In fact, their third boss said categorically, “You are the single greatest disappointment in my entire career-you will never succeed in marketing.” One of the men communicated to himself that losing eight jobs in a row coupled with what one of his former boss had told him means that he is a failure in life. He goes through life with a failure mentality barely scraping by in order to survive.

On the other hand, the other man communicates to himself that losing those jobs was just a feedback informing him that there was something that he was missing out. On his former boss statement he said to himself; “Somebody’s opinion of me do not have to become a reality” And he went on to believe that he could become an extraordinary success and learnt what he needed to do right. On his tenth job Steven Scott began a business that in matter of months grew from nothing to millions of dollars in sales.

Internal communication is the heart to heart talk we have with ourselves through our thoughts and the images or the pictures we hold in our minds. It is the conversation we have with ourselves all day long. The quality of our internal communication determines the quality of our external communication with our outer world which sets the pace for our success or failure in life. Blessed are those who have learned how to master their internal communication for they will become master of their own lives.

To transform our lives we need to change the way we communicate with ourselves and with other people. If you want to rise up you must look up; if you want to live up you must think up. If you want to experience health, wealth, happiness and success in every aspect of your life then you must change your internal communication which begins from the thought level which is the seed of your life. And seeds (thoughts) determine the kind of fruits (results) you produce in life.

We need to listen attentively to the inner conversations in our head; are they positive; Non-judgmental; Believing in you; unconditional; encouraging; supportive; wanting the best for you? You can never succeed when you tell yourself that you can’t. You can never climb high in life when you continually doubt yourself and your abilities. “Fear”; “impossibility”; “Doubt” is success erasers; erase them from your vocabulary. Words of doubt darken our life’s path; words of worry leave us weary to rut in life’s race; words of fear frustrate our dreams. However, words of faith fast-tracks us to our Divine destiny.

We need to consistently hold up the mental picture of the things we want of life. Mentally experience yourself living your ideal life. Visualize success and it will spur you to take successful actions which leads to successful rewards.

Affirm your strengths. Tell yourself, “I CAN”, “I WILL”. Talk yourself to success. Assert the divinity within you. Claim your birthright of success. When negative thoughts erupt in your head, rather than give expression to it, say aloud, “CANCEL”. Tell yourself you have been engineered for success; organized for victory and fashioned for greatness. Prolonged thoughts give rise to pronounced words. Blow the limits off your mind and unseal your mouth.

A shut mouth is a shut destiny. Open wide your mouth and declare the positive things you want to manifest in your life and your destiny will open wide to the flow of abundance of life’s best. Are you talking about the problem? Or are you talking about the solution? Are your words in alignment with the attainment of your dreams? Or are your words a deviation from the attainment of your dreams? Good confession precedes good fortune.

You need to speak what you need to create before Life will give you attention and attend to your words. What future do you want to experience; create it by speaking it. Words are not only expressive but also creative. Tune into great conversations or internal dialogue with yourself and you’ll tune into a grand life experience. You Can; You Will!

www.worldlightbearersint.com

successrecipe2009@gmail.com

0803-509-5243

