Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sudan’s Bashir, Wanted for War Crimes, Invited to Trump Summit

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

Saudi Arabia has invited Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted for alleged war crimes, to a summit with US President Donald Trump and Arab and Muslim leaders, a Saudi official said Wednesday.

“He (Bashir) is invited,” the official told the press without saying whether the Sudanese leader would attend the top-level talks on Sunday.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Trump is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, from Saturday on his first foreign trip since taking office in January.

 He will address the summit on his “hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam,” the White House said Tuesday.

Bashir has evaded arrest since his indictment by the International Criminal Court in 2009 for alleged genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the conflict in Darfur in which at least 300,000 people have been killed.

He denies the charges.

The Hague-based ICC was set up in 2002 as a court of last resort to try the world’s worst crimes where national courts are unable or unwilling to act.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Sudan’s Bashir, Wanted for War Crimes, Invited to Trump Summit appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.