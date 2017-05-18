Sugar Detox: How To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Without Getting Too Much Sugar

Let’s face it, we all love our desserts and we all probably have a favourite one that we simply can’t resist.

The bad news is that there is lots of good information today that warns about the risks of too much sugar. It’s a fact that too much sugar will slowly deteriorate your health. Almost a third of Americans are diabetic and 80% or more of us eat more sugar that is reasonable or healthful. This is not good. So here’s the problem… if you decide to reduce or eliminate sugar, what do you do about desserts?

How To Enjoy Dessert Without Getting Too Much Sugar?

Fortunately, there are sugar free dessert recipes available today that allow you to adopt a sugar-free diet and at the same time make desserts that taste just as good as the not-so-good-for-you ones. They use only sugar free ingredients or sugar substitutes. So if you usually make your own desserts and are looking to cut your sugar intake, then it’s time that you explored some of the sugar free recipes that you can prepare right in your own kitchen.

Here are some tips that will help you make the change and find sugar free dessert that’s just as delicious as those sugar-laden desserts you’re used to.

1. Start with the easy recipes

If you are just beginning to explore the world of sugar free dessert, then pies, muffins and cookies are an excellent place to start. These are easy sugar free desserts to prepare, they take little time to make and just as good as those that have real sugar.

2. Make it a family goal

If you are in a family setting, make the change to sugar free dessert gradual. If everyone participates in the change, it will reduce your baking time since you won’t have to make two different versions of the same dessert. Another reason is that it’s easier to quit sugar (an addiction just like cigarettes) as a family than it is solo.

3. Get to know sugar substitutes

Start to explore sugar free sweeteners and additives. Some are healthful…some are not. Although they might take a while to track down, it will be well worth the effort. When you find a brand that works, stick with it. There may be a slight variation in taste from brand to brand so sticking to one helps.

4. Use honey instead of sugar

Can you use honey or crystallized honey instead of sugar? Honey is sweeter than regular sugar, but you will naturally use less of it. It’s an excellent weight loss ingredient and it provides vitamin B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, vitamin C, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and zinc that you will not get from sugar.

5. Check with your local bake shop

Do you have a bake shop that you buy from regularly? Perhaps if you explained to them that you are looking for sugar free dessert items, they might agree to make some. Once they start to cater to both markets, it’s a win-win situation.

Hopefully, these few suggestions will help get you started in the right direction to a sweet, but healthier lifestyle.

Here’s one of the best sugar free dessert recipes that’s always a favorite.

Sugar Free Dessert Recipe: Protein Brownies

Makes: 12 brownies

Prep Time: 45 minutes

Nutritional Facts Per Serving:

112 calories,

0 grams sugar,

2.8 grams fiber,

4.6 grams protein,

2 net carbs per serving

Ingredients:

5 tbsps of organic virgin coconut oil

1/2 tsp of sea salt

1/2 tsp of organic vanilla extract

1/2 tsp of stevia extract (to taste)

6 tbsp of Bob’s Red Mill Organic Coconut Flour

2/3 cup of organic natural cocoa powder

½ cup of organic erythritol

6 large pastured eggs

Preparation:

Preheat your oven to 350 F. Sift the coconut flour. After sifting it should come to about 1/2 cup – no more or the brownies will be too dense. Melt the coconut oil over low heat in a small pan. Stir in the cocoa powder. Set aside to cool. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, the vanilla, the salt, the stevia, and the erythritol. Then stir in the cocoa. Add the sifted coconut flour and whisk well to completely combine all the ingredients. Make sure there are no lumps! Pour this batter into a well greased 8 x 8 x 2 inch pan and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, cool, cut into squares and…

…Enjoy!

