Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suicide Bomb Attack Leaves 7 Dead, 6 Injured in Borno

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Borno Police Command on Friday confirmed the killing of seven persons after two suspected female suicide bombers attacked Mandarari ward in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno. Murtala Ibrahim of the Borno Police Command Public Relations Unit, confirmed the incident in statement he issued in Maiduguri. Ibrahim said that the attack took place on […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.