Suicide bomber blown up in Maiduguri while hiding in the bush to attack student gathering

A suicide bomber who was hiding in the bush on Saturday in a bid to attack a student gathering at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) was blown up.

Ibrahim Mallam Abdulkadir, spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the north-east, said it was only the bomber that died in the attempted attack.

He said the explosive on the bomber went off while he was waiting “for the right opportunity to detonate the bomb among students gathering.”

“Today, May 20, at some minutes past 10 am, one male adult suicide bomber hid in the bush within university community surrounding, supposedly trying to gain access into university where students are gathering,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately for him the IED exploded and killed him. No casualty was recorded. The corpse was deposited at Borno specialist hospital.”

A female hostel in the university was nearly attacked on Thursday by two suicide bombers. Three security operatives were wounded in that attack.

Of late, the university has become a target of suicide bomb attacks by the sect, having hit the institution earlier in the week.

