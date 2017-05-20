Suicide bomber dies while waiting to attack UNIMAID

It has been reported that a suicide bomber who hid in a bush at University of Maiduguri, while waiting for the right opportunity to set a bomb off among students gathering, allegedly blew up himself.

This is coming after an attempted suicide attack at one of the female hostels yesterday was foiled, with three suicide bombers losing the lives. The institution has recently become the target of Boko Haram suicide, with about five suicide attacks carried out within it in the last three months.

According to the statement by the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency in the North East, Mallam Abdulkadir Ibrahim, the suicide bomber was

the lone death recorded during the attempted attack.

He said the explosive on him went off while lying in wait for the right opportunity to detonate the bomb among students gathering.

The statement read: “Today 20/5/2017 some minutes past 10 am, one male adult suicide bomber hid in the bush within university community surrounding, supposedly trying to gain access into university where students are gathering.

“Unfortunately for him the IED exploded and killed him, No casualty was recorded. The corpse was deposited at Borno specialist hospital.”

