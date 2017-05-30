Suicide bomber kills 16 at Ice cream shop

suicide bombing at a popular Baghdad ice cream shop killed at least 16 people, officials said Tuesday, an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. The overnight bombing in the Karrada district in central Baghdad also wounded 75 people, officials said. IS issued a statement claiming the attack, identifying the bomber as an Iraqi who […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

