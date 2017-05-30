Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suicide bomber kills 16 at Ice cream shop

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

suicide bombing at a popular Baghdad ice cream shop killed at least 16 people, officials said Tuesday, an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. The overnight bombing in the Karrada district in central Baghdad also wounded 75 people, officials said. IS issued a statement claiming the attack, identifying the bomber as an Iraqi who […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.