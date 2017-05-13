Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suicide Bombers attack University of Maiduguri

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The University of  Maiduguri  was hit by suicide bombers in the early hours of  Saturday but the bombers were killed while they tried to infiltrate the Department of Works of the University of Maiduguri in Borno State‎. The incident occurred at about 1.10 a.m last night Saturday. A security guard at the University was also …

The post Suicide Bombers attack University of Maiduguri appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.