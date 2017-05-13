Suicide Bombers attack University of Maiduguri

The University of Maiduguri was hit by suicide bombers in the early hours of Saturday but the bombers were killed while they tried to infiltrate the Department of Works of the University of Maiduguri in Borno State‎. The incident occurred at about 1.10 a.m last night Saturday. A security guard at the University was also …

