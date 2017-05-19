Pages Navigation Menu

Suicide bombers attempted attack on University of Maiduguri fails again

The University of Maiduguri has been under several suicide bombers attack, as three male suicide-bombers were killed while attempting to attack a female hostel in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday night. According to reports from PRNigeria, it was  reported  that one of the three suicide-bombers carried an AK 47 gun. At least two …

