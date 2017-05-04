Sule Lamido gets bail

By Aliyu Dangida

DUTSE – Ex-Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido was granted bail on self recognition while his trial is to commence on July 5th.

The trial Judge, Thursday, in his submission stated that the accused person, Lamido, who is currently standing trial for criminal intimidation, incitement of public peace and criminal defamation, is not likely to jump bail because he is a former democratically elected governor of the state may not jump bail.

Lamido who was unconditionally released on bail headed for his home town Bamaina.

The post Sule Lamido gets bail appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

