Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sule Lamido gets bail

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Aliyu Dangida
DUTSE – Ex-Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido was granted bail on self recognition while his trial is to commence on July 5th.

Governor Sule Lamido

The trial Judge, Thursday, in his submission stated that the accused person, Lamido, who is currently standing trial for criminal intimidation, incitement of public peace and criminal defamation, is not likely to jump bail because he is a former democratically elected governor of the state may not jump bail.

Lamido who was unconditionally released on bail headed for his home town Bamaina.

The post Sule Lamido gets bail appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.