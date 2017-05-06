Sule Lamido Set To Challenge Buhari In 2019 Presidency, Releases Campaign Vehicles (Photos)
Is Sule Lamido set to challenge Buhari/APC in 2019?Is this the reason behind his recent harassment by police?
The post Sule Lamido Set To Challenge Buhari In 2019 Presidency, Releases Campaign Vehicles (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!