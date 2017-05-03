Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sule Lamido’s Detention, Youths Seek Divine Intervention

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Aggrieved Northern youths under the aegis of Sule Lamido Peace Initiative Group (SULPIG) has described the arrest and detention of former Jigawa  state governor, Sule Lamido as unjust, appealing  for divine intervention.
The youths drawn from  North West state comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, yesterday, ( Wednesday) implore  Nigerian youths from all nooks and crannies of the country to embark on  fasting and prayers session seeking  for divine intervention in their supplication,  to seek for the termination of  the injustice been visited on  Alhaji Sule Lamido, whom they described as the leader of the masses known in local parlance as “Talakawas”.
Accusingthe Government of Jigawa state,for spearheading the persecution being allegedly invent  to humiliate, Lamido, adding that, the Nigeria Police in disguisedly  being used as a tool for political persecution.
Alhaji Ridwanu Abdullahi Adanji , who spoke on behalf of the group at the end of their meeting session in Sokoto,  in press release forwarded to journalists yesterday in Kano,  disclosed that members of the group have been directed to proceed to observe and  seek Almighty Allah’s intervention “for the release and protection of the Sule Lamido against perceived enemies and agents of hatred and political persecution, allegedly led by the Police and Jigawa state government”, the group stated.
He  said Sule Lamido is one among the scanty number of  Nigerians who do not desist from inclining  on  the path of truth, saying  the accuse aligns with pro peoples programmes and pursue such lofty realism with relenting or dettered by whose ox is gored.
.
The group  insisted that,  the detainee fought to ensure justice and fairness, in the interest of ordinary Nigerians,  and a facilitators development and good governance.
The group went further in  condemning  the continued  incarceration of Sule Lamido, noting that it is an abuse of his fundamental rights to freedom of speech.
“His detention is a clear violation of his freedom and rights to associate, as well as abuse of his rights, as citizen.”
The sympathizers to  the former minister of foreign affairs,  who is standing trial for public incitement  urge President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) to allow and tolerate opposition voices, in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.