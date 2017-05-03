Sule Lamido’s Detention, Youths Seek Divine Intervention

Aggrieved Northern youths under the aegis of Sule Lamido Peace Initiative Group (SULPIG) has described the arrest and detention of former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido as unjust, appealing for divine intervention.

The youths drawn from North West state comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, yesterday, ( Wednesday ) implore Nigerian youths from all nooks and crannies of the country to embark on fasting and prayers session seeking for divine intervention in their supplication, to seek for the termination of the injustice been visited on Alhaji Sule Lamido, whom they described as the leader of the masses known in local parlance as “Talakawas”.

Accusingthe Government of Jigawa state,for spearheading the persecution being allegedly invent to humiliate, Lamido, adding that, the Nigeria Police in disguisedly being used as a tool for political persecution.

Alhaji Ridwanu Abdullahi Adanji , who spoke on behalf of the group at the end of their meeting session in Sokoto, in press release forwarded to journalists yesterday in Kano, disclosed that members of the group have been directed to proceed to observe and seek Almighty Allah’s intervention “for the release and protection of the Sule Lamido against perceived enemies and agents of hatred and political persecution, allegedly led by the Police and Jigawa state government”, the group stated.

He said Sule Lamido is one among the scanty number of Nigerians who do not desist from inclining on the path of truth, saying the accuse aligns with pro peoples programmes and pursue such lofty realism with relenting or dettered by whose ox is gored.

.

The group insisted that, the detainee fought to ensure justice and fairness, in the interest of ordinary Nigerians, and a facilitators development and good governance.

The group went further in condemning the continued incarceration of Sule Lamido, noting that it is an abuse of his fundamental rights to freedom of speech.

“His detention is a clear violation of his freedom and rights to associate, as well as abuse of his rights, as citizen.”

The sympathizers to the former minister of foreign affairs, who is standing trial for public incitement urge President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) to allow and tolerate opposition voices, in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy.

