Sulley Muntari: Ghanaian would support player boycott in protest over racist abuse – CNN
|
CNN
|
Sulley Muntari: Ghanaian would support player boycott in protest over racist abuse
CNN
(CNN) He has played for some of Europe's top soccer clubs and represented Ghana in three World Cups, but Sulley Muntari says he experiences racism every day. The footballer adds matter-of-factly that he's not unaccustomed to being abused for the color …
Sulley Muntari Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder vows to walk off pitch again if racially abused
Sulley Muntari says Fifa and Uefa 'not taking racism seriously'
Sulley Muntari says he was 'treated like a criminal'
