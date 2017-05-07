Sullivan Chime Officially pitches tent with APC

Former Enugu state governor, Sullivan Chime has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress, APC. At a ceremony in Udi local council of the state today, Chime said he was crossing with thousands of his supporters to the ruling party. National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun formally received Chime into […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

