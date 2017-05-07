Sullivan Chime Officially pitches tent with APC
Former Enugu state governor, Sullivan Chime has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress, APC. At a ceremony in Udi local council of the state today, Chime said he was crossing with thousands of his supporters to the ruling party. National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun formally received Chime into […]
