Sultan Cautions Traditional Rulers Over Utterances

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI

His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar Saad III, has cautioned traditional leaders to desist from making numerous public statements.

According to the spiritual leader, traditional rulers should be seen and not to be heard, adding that, traditional leaders are expected to contribute their quota to national development through working clandestinely.

The Sultan said no disputing the fact that, political leaders are in dire requisite of support from traditional institutions, he said discharging such role has to be done underground.

The royal father, yesterday in Kano, while delivering his goodwill message at the opening session at the two days Kano International Economic Summit held at the state Government House pointed out that traditional rulers are shouldered with the challenge to always point out the way forward.

According to him, political leaders must garner support from traditional institutions in the quest to better the lives of their citizenry.

The Sultan lamented that the development of Nigerian society is wrapped in challenges, though expressing optimism that with support and suggestions from traditional institutions a peaceful society will be built and would transform into a developed society.

Sultan Saad appealed to governments to support and enliven small scale businesses, he said that this sector were inherited from past generations, noting that this sector of the economy comprises of millions of people, on whom millions also depend for the provisions of their needs, while equally occupying a strategic position in the economy.

In a similar development, his Kano counterpart, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said agriculture must be embraced, and accommodated in economic development policies at all levels of government, noting that, extension of adequate support to local farmers will boost the Nigerian economy.

Emir Sanusi, said economics is not a rocket science, stating that, most developed economies tread through a set out path, noting that, Nigerian local farmers should be provided with rightful information, and get them knitted to emerge as cooperative societies.

He added that, Nigerian famers should be encouraged to double income by providing them with access to markets.

He decry that, the problem with Nigerian economy , as he simply refereed to it, is that of a nation that exports what it does not posses and imports what it has in abundance.

