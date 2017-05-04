Pages Navigation Menu

Sultan of Sokoto bemoans low impact of Poverty Alleviation Programmes

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT—THE Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has lamented the disconnect between poverty alleviation programmes and poverty in the country.

The Sultan, in his  key- note address, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State,  at a special forum for traditional rulers at the ongoing golden jubilee celebration of Rivers State,  said that governments in the country had invested so much in various forms of poverty alleviation programmes,  with little impact on the poor.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

Calling for concerted efforts against poverty, the monarch, who cited books by an Islamic leader, kicked against  begging as a way of life, saying that the Almighty Allah encouraged productive engagement  of the self.

He advised the rich to endeavour to replicate the good things they see overseas in the country.

