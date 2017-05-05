Sunderland still want me – Moyes

David Moyes has revealed Sunderland owner Ellis Short wants him to remain in charge at the Stadium of Light despite his club’s relegation from the Premier League. Moyes criticised Short’s failure to back him in the transfer market in January and it was suggested Sunderland’s slide into the Championship would trigger the Scot’s dismissal. But […]

The post Sunderland still want me – Moyes appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

