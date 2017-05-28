Sunshine Star fans attack linesman

In this video sent to us by a vanguardngr.com fan reveals fans of Sunshine Football club of Akure beating a linesman after they were defeated by Lobi Stars 1 -0 in Akure some weeks back.

