Super Eagles call-up dream come true, says MFM's Olatunbosun

Vanguard

Lagos – Sikiru Olatunbosun of Lagos-based MFM FC on Wednesday expressed joy over his inclusion in the 25-man list for Super Eagles camp for a friendly match against Corsica in France. Sikiru Olatunbosun The highly dependable winger said in Lagos …



and more »