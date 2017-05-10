Super Eagles call-up dream come true, says MFM’s Olatunbosun – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Super Eagles call-up dream come true, says MFM's Olatunbosun
Vanguard
Lagos – Sikiru Olatunbosun of Lagos-based MFM FC on Wednesday expressed joy over his inclusion in the 25-man list for Super Eagles camp for a friendly match against Corsica in France. Sikiru Olatunbosun The highly dependable winger said in Lagos …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!