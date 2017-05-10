Super Eagles call-up dream come true, says MFM’s Olatunbosun

Lagos – Sikiru Olatunbosun of Lagos-based MFM FC on Wednesday expressed joy over his inclusion in the 25-man list for Super Eagles camp for a friendly match against Corsica in France.

The highly dependable winger said in Lagos that he hoped to justify his inclusion in the team which he had longed for.

Super Eagles gaffer, Gernt Rohr, on Monday released a 25-man team list to prosecute both Nigeria’s friendly game against Corsica later in May and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in June.

Rohr who has yet to lose a match since taking over as the team’s coach, invited four home-based players, including Steven Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun of MFM.

Others are Alhassan Ibrahim of Akwa United of Uyo and Ikechukwu Ezenwa of FC IfeanyiUba.

The Anglo-French gaffer also watched the Odey and Olatunbosun NPFL match against El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri on April 9 at the Agege Township Stadium.

Olatunbosun, an ardent Manchester United fan, told NAN that he was not scared of any opposition in the Eagles camp, adding that he was up to the task.

“I am really excited with the call-up which has always been my dream. It is an opportunity to play at the highest level of the national team.

“My club has supported me so far and all my friends since I was invited by the Eagles coach which I believe he must have seen something in me before the invitation.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and I think I will go to camp with the mind of getting the first shirt,’’ he said.

Olatunbosun claimed that Nigeria was richly blessed with abundant stars that could hold their own in any competition.

“To be included in the Super Eagles list means a lot to me because among all the stars Nigeria is endowed with, I was chosen.

“Nigerian players are the best anywhere they are and can stand up to win any competition, so we can never be shy of quality players in the Eagles,’’ he said. (NAN)

The post Super Eagles call-up dream come true, says MFM’s Olatunbosun appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

