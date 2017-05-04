Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Super Eagles Nigeria unmoved in new FIFA Ranking – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles Nigeria unmoved in new FIFA Ranking
Pulse Nigeria
In the new ranking, Nigeria are still fifth in Africa behind Egypt (19), Senegal (30), Cameroon (33) and Burkina Faso (35). Published: 5 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Super Eagles of Nigeria play The Super Eagles of are still 40th in world

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.