Super Eagles players invited to camp ahead of AFCON 2019 Qualifier against South Africa

Super Eagles techical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has invited 24 players to camp ahead of next week’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa. Ogenyi Onazi alongside Elderson Echiejile, Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo also called. South Africa –based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi joins home –based professional Ikechukwu Ezenwa and …

The post Super Eagles players invited to camp ahead of AFCON 2019 Qualifier against South Africa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

