Supreme court affirms governor Ikpeazu election

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Okezie Ikpeazu as Abia State governor

Two out of the three-man panel of the Supreme Court struck out the appeal of Uche Ogah, challenging the nomination and election of Ikpeazu, thereby affirming the judgment of the appeal court.

Ogah’s appeal was dismissed for lacking merit.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria described the case as a storm in a teacup, which shouldn’t have been entertained in the first case.

He warned politicians against trying to influence the judiciary, saying there was a security breach which will be investigated by the court.

He wondered why some politicians would attempt to bribe court employees to know who is writing the judgment or what the judgment is.

The post Supreme court affirms governor Ikpeazu election appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

