Supreme court affirms governor Ikpeazu election

May 12, 2017

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of  Okezie Ikpeazu as Abia State governor

Two out of the three-man panel of the Supreme Court struck out the appeal of Uche Ogah, challenging the nomination and election of Ikpeazu, thereby affirming the judgment of the appeal court.

Ogah’s appeal was dismissed for lacking merit.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria described the case as a storm in a teacup, which shouldn’t have been entertained in the first case.

He warned politicians against trying to influence the judiciary, saying there was a security breach which will be investigated by the court.

He wondered why some politicians would attempt to bribe court employees to know who is writing the judgment or what the judgment is.

 

