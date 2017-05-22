Supreme Court Dismisses Sheriff’s Application | The Cable – SaharaReporters.com
SaharaReporters.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Sheriff's Application | The Cable
SaharaReporters.com
The supreme court has struck out an application by Ali Modu Sheriff, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking the court not to hear the appeal of Ahmed Makarfi, national caretaker of the party. Makarfi had a filed an appeal at …
