Supreme Court fixes May 25 for hearing of PDP leadership crisis
SUPREME Court yesterday fixed May 25 for hearing of applications in respect of the protracted leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. At the apex court, the Senator Ahmed Markafi faction of the party is challenging the validity of the Court of Appeal’s judgement which affirmed Senator Ali Modu Sherrif as the authentic national […]
