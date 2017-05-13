Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Supreme Court Judgment: Abia group in S/Africa congratulates Gov. Ikpeazu

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Politics, South Africa | 0 comments

Abia indigenes resident in South Africa on Saturday urged Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to remain focused and develop the state. Mr Chima Umealo, President of Abia Progressives Union, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the group was happy with the Supreme Court judgment, which upheld the governor`s election.…

The post Supreme Court Judgment: Abia group in S/Africa congratulates Gov. Ikpeazu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.