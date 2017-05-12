Supreme Court Upholds Election Of Okezie Ikpeazu As Abia State Governor

The Supreme Court has affirmed the August 18 ruling of the Appeal Court which upheld the election of Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

A five-member panel of justices at the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, gave the ruling on Friday.

Mr. Onnoghen faulted a ruling of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Okon Abang which nullified the election of Mr. Ikpeazu for tax evasion.

More to come.

