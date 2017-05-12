Supreme Court verdict: Fayose congratulates Ikpeazu, mocks Justice Abang

….Says he is a shame to the bench

Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has described yesterday’s Supreme Court judgment on the 2015 Abia state governorship election as victory for Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s and shame to Justice Okon Abang.

In a press statement issued at Ado-Ekiti yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, Fayose told Ikpeazu that the victory was a call to more dedicated service to the people of Abia State.

“Your Excellency must more than ever before continue to make a difference in the lives of your people. You must continue to put a wide gap between your good self and the political charlatans who have now got to their tether’s end.

“The Supreme Court, where they have now failed, is the last bus stop for them. They also failed at the Court of Appeal.

“It is instructive that the only court where your opponents won was at the high court of Justice Okon Abang, who has become notorious for “Jankara” and “Oluwole” judgments.

” It is a shame that a man like Abang, who has been roundly lampooned again and again by his colleagues and superiors as a disgrace to the Bench, still answers the name of a judge and continues to sit on the Bench.

” He should be kicked out without delay. His peers and superiors have told us times without number that Abang dispenses injustice. His pronouncements, rulings and judgments have variously been described by fellow judges as a travesty of justice. What is such a man still doing on the Bench?

” I make bold to say that Abang is not fit to be in the Judiciary system again. The Court of Appeal in the Ikpeazu case, apart from laughing Abang to scorn for constituting himself into the state Tax board, also described his judgment as “a rape of democracy”.

Fayose said rape is a very serious offence and a serial offender like Abang must not be allowed to continue to escape justice.

” A judge adjudged by fellow judges as having committed ‘great violence against one of the pillars of our criminal justice’ has outlived his usefulness on the Bench”, Fayose added.

