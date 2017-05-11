‘Surround me with strong leaders and I will throw my hat in’ – Phosa on Presidential race – News24
'Surround me with strong leaders and I will throw my hat in' – Phosa on Presidential race
Johannesburg – Former ANC treasurer Mathews Phosa says he is willing to throw his hat in the ring for the presidential race but will only do so if he is supported by strong, incorruptible leaders. “When the nomination opens up and I'm nominated I will …
ANC presidential battle will be 'vicious' – Phosa
