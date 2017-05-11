Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Surround me with strong leaders and I will throw my hat in’ – Phosa on Presidential race – News24

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

'Surround me with strong leaders and I will throw my hat in' – Phosa on Presidential race
News24
Johannesburg – Former ANC treasurer Mathews Phosa says he is willing to throw his hat in the ring for the presidential race but will only do so if he is supported by strong, incorruptible leaders. “When the nomination opens up and I'm nominated I will
ANC presidential battle will be 'vicious' – PhosaTimes LIVE

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.