Suspected Gunmen Shoot BIU Student In Edo – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Suspected Gunmen Shoot BIU Student In Edo
Leadership Newspapers
Tension has continued to mount amongst residents and students of Benson Idahosa University Ugbor community in Benin, the Edo state capital following the sudden death of an undergraduate student of the institution, Mr Tobi Ohio Igioh. Leadership …
Cultists kill Idahosa Varsity student
Suspected cultists kill Benson Idahosa University student
Tragedy as pastor's only child was mistakenly shot dead by robbers in Benin (photos)
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!