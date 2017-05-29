Suspected Gunmen Shoot BIU Student In Edo

By Patrick Ochoga

Tension has continued to mount amongst residents and students of Benson Idahosa University Ugbor community in Benin, the Edo state capital following the sudden death of an undergraduate student of the institution, Mr Tobi Ohio Igioh.

Leadership gathered that Mr. Tobi Igioh was shot dead by suspected fleeing armed robbers close to the scene of a robbery operation on Monday in the state.

It was further learnt that the rampaging gunmen were escaping from the scene of the robbery when they opened fire on the unsuspecting victim in front of the school gate.

Also, it was feared that suspected secret cult members may have carried out a bloody attack on the student.

Until his tragic death, Mr. Ohio Igioh whose department was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report was also said to be the only child of former General Manager of Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS), Benin, Pastor (Mrs.) Sidi Lawal Igioh.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Moses Nkombe, when contacted on the incident yesterday said the command had not been properly briefed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ugbor station.

It would be recalled that residents of the ancient capital town of Benin have expressed serious concerns over repeated incidents of robbery attacks on unsuspecting persons in different locations both in the day time and at night hours.

Although, operatives of the state police command have intensified clamp down on miscreants including suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, car thefts and others terrorizing residents of the state capital.

