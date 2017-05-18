Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspected Herdsmen Kill 2, As Police Net 7 In Rivers

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA

At least two persons have lost their lives yesterday during an attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Afam-Uku community in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Sources in the community told LEADERSHIP Friday that the attack may not be unconnected to the resistance by the victims against the destruction of their farm crops by the herdsmen’s cattle.

Caretaker committee chairman of Oyigbo local government area, Dr. Chisom Gbali, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the deceased, both male were attacked and killed by the suspected Fulani herdsmen in their farmland.

Gbali said, “We woke up this morning to hear the story of killing of two persons by the Fulani herdsmen. I don’t actually know the reason for the killing. But, I believe that has to do with destruction of farm crops by cattle.

“The victims, I learnt, had questioned the motive behind the destruction of their crops by the herdsmen’s cattle. There might have been hot exchanges between the victims and the herdsmen. One of the victims was from Tai.”

The council boss also told journalists that no fewer than seven persons ave been arrested in connection with the incident.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state,  Omoni Nnamdi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said he is yet to be briefed about the incident.

 

The post Suspected Herdsmen Kill 2, As Police Net 7 In Rivers appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.