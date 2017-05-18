Suspected Herdsmen Kill 2, As Police Net 7 In Rivers

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA

At least two persons have lost their lives yesterday during an attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Afam-Uku community in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State.

Sources in the community told LEADERSHIP Friday that the attack may not be unconnected to the resistance by the victims against the destruction of their farm crops by the herdsmen’s cattle.

Caretaker committee chairman of Oyigbo local government area, Dr. Chisom Gbali, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the deceased, both male were attacked and killed by the suspected Fulani herdsmen in their farmland.

Gbali said, “We woke up this morning to hear the story of killing of two persons by the Fulani herdsmen. I don’t actually know the reason for the killing. But, I believe that has to do with destruction of farm crops by cattle.

“The victims, I learnt, had questioned the motive behind the destruction of their crops by the herdsmen’s cattle. There might have been hot exchanges between the victims and the herdsmen. One of the victims was from Tai.”

The council boss also told journalists that no fewer than seven persons ave been arrested in connection with the incident.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Omoni Nnamdi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said he is yet to be briefed about the incident.

