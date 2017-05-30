Suspected JB Danquah killers discharged – Myjoyonline.com
Suspected JB Danquah killers discharged
The two men standing trial for allegedly killing the Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu in February last year have been discharged. This is after the state attorney handling the case filed a process to discontinue the trial. Sefakor Batsa …
NPP MP Alleged killers of JB Danquah freed
AG drops case against JB Danquah's 'murderers'
Two suspects in JB Danquah Adu's murder trial "discharged"
