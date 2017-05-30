Pages Navigation Menu

Suspected JB Danquah killers discharged – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 30, 2017


Suspected JB Danquah killers discharged
The two men standing trial for allegedly killing the Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu in February last year have been discharged. This is after the state attorney handling the case filed a process to discontinue the trial. Sefakor Batsa
