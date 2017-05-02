Suspected Militant Leader, Soldier Die in Gun Duel in Ondo

The Joint Military Task Force deployed to the Niger Delta said on Monday that its troops had killed a suspected militant leader in a shoot-out with the bandits in Ondo state. Spokesman of the Joint Task Force, Maj. Abubakar Abudullahi, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Yenagoa, said that a soldier was killed […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

