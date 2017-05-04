Suspected militants attack FIRS officials at Patience Jonathan’s hotel
An enforcement team of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), were on Wednesday, attacked by suspected militants at a hotel believed to be owned by Mrs Patience Jonathan in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. According to a statement signed by FIRS spokesperson, Bamidele Johnson, their team led by Chinazor Edeh, arrived at the Aridolf Resort Wellness and […]
Suspected militants attack FIRS officials at Patience Jonathan’s hotel
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!