Suspected militants attack FIRS officials at Patience Jonathan’s hotel

An enforcement team of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), were on Wednesday, attacked by suspected militants at a hotel believed to be owned by Mrs Patience Jonathan in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. According to a statement signed by FIRS spokesperson, Bamidele Johnson, their team led by Chinazor Edeh, arrived at the Aridolf Resort Wellness and […]

Suspected militants attack FIRS officials at Patience Jonathan’s hotel

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

