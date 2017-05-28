Suspected PDP hoodlums disrupt APC meeting in Akwa Ibom

Hoodlums suspected to be loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State on Saturday disrupted a meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Ika Local Government Area of the state. They were said to have vandalised vehicles and injured many of the APC supporters. During the meeting held in Urua Inyang, Ika council …

The post Suspected PDP hoodlums disrupt APC meeting in Akwa Ibom appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

