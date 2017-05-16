Pages Navigation Menu

Suspended FUNAAB VC calls FG bluff, resumes work

In what appears to be clear disregard of the Federal Government order, the suspended Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, Professor Olusola Oyewole yesterday reportedly resumed office where he performed his official duties. The Federal Government had through a letter dated May 5, 2017 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal […]

